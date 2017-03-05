

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One person was injured this morning following a stabbing in the city’s Entertainment District.

It happened in the area of Spadina Avenue and Adelaide Street at around 6:30 a.m.

Police say one male was stabbed in the leg and his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police are still trying to determine exactly where the stabbing occurred and have not released any information on possible suspects.

The southbound lanes of Spadina Avenue are closed at Camden Street as police investigate the incident.