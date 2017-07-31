

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a large truck fire on Highway 401 in Toronto this morning, paramedics confirm.

Toronto Fire Capt. David Eckerman told CP24 Monday morning that callers reported seeing flames across all lanes of the highway at around 5:15 a.m. and the fire was under control shortly after 5:30 a.m.

Investigators believe the truck was involved in some type of collision prior to the fire but the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Eckerman said police believe the truck was carrying a flammable liquid.

Toronto Fire initially said no injuries were reported but paramedics later confirmed that one person died at the scene.

All eastbound express and collector lanes are closed at Allen Road and the westbound express lanes have been shut down near Yonge Street, Ontario Provincial Police say.

It is unclear when the highway is expected to reopen.

Ontario Provincial Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

"They’ll oversee the towing operations... the Ministry of the Environment will have to inspect the catch basins for the paint thinner that has gotten in there into the waterways," Eckerman said.

"The highway will have to be cleaned by the (Ministry of Transportation). So it is going to be pretty extensive and I don’t think it will be fully open for some time."