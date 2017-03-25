

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Halton Regional Police confirmed one male is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Burlington this morning.

It happened near Walkers Line and Britannia Road at around 6 a.m.

Sgt. Andy Dennis told CP24 at the scene that the driver of the vehicle was heading northbound on Walkers Line when he failed to negotiate a turn, went over an embankment and came to rest at the bottom of a hill.

The male, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dennis said police believe speed was a factor in the collision.

“We don’t think alcohol is a factor at this time,” Dennis added.

He said it is possible road conditions may have also played a role in the deadly crash.

“I don’t know what the exact weather conditions were like at that time,” he said.

“If it was raining… obviously the roads are wet so braking is reduced significantly in the wet weather.”

Investigators have not yet released the age of the victim, who is a Burlington resident.

“The officers are going to be notifying the next-of-kin. From there, the collision reconstruction will rebuild the whole collision,” Dennis said.

The area is expected to be closed until sometime Saturday afternoon.