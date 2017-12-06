One male in custody after fight at Bramalea City Centre
The Peel Regional Police logo is seen in this file photo.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, December 6, 2017 6:55PM EST
One male is in custody after a fight broke out at Bramalea City Centre Wednesday evening.
Peel Regional Police said a fight broke out between several males inside the mall, resulting in minor injuries and some property damage.
One male in possession of a BB gun was taken into custody, police said. They added that there was no shooting.