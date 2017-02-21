

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police in Peel Region are investigating what appears to be a deadly shooting at a Brampton motel Monday night.

Officers from Peel police’s 21 Division were called to Motel 6 in the area of Tomken and Steelwell roads shortly before 10:30 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

When they arrived on scene, they found a male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and officers with Peel Regional Police’s homicide unit were called in to investigate.

Tactical officers were on scene this morning searching the area.

While no suspect information has been released, police say they believe it is an isolated incident.

Investigators are asking any possible witnesses to contact police.