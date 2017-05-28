

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One male is in hospital in serious condition after a reported stabbing in Mississauga early Sunday morning.

Peel Paramedics say at around 2 a.m., they received multiple calls about a stabbing in the area of Dundas St. and Queen Frederica Dr.

Reports indicated that two people had been wounded after a fight broke out in front of a restaurant in the area.

When first responders arrived on scene, Peel paramedics say people involved in the altercation scattered.

One wounded male was located on Westerdam Road and was taken to a Toronto trauma centre for treatment.

His injuries are believed to be serious, paramedics confirmed.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.