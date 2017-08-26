One male seriously hurt after stabbing in The Beaches
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Saturday, August 26, 2017 3:42PM EDT
One man is in serious but non-life-threatening condition after he was stabbed outside of a bar in The Beaches area on Saturday afternoon.
Toronto paramedics say they were called to the intersection of Queen Street East and Wheeler Avenue at 3:02 p.m. for a report of a male who was stabbed.
He was taken to a hospital trauma centre in serious condition.
Toronto police tweeted that the suspect fled the area on a bicycle.
About 30 minutes after the incident, police said they had taken one suspect into custody nearby.
It is not yet known what charges the suspect will face.