

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





One man is in serious but non-life-threatening condition after he was stabbed outside of a bar in The Beaches area on Saturday afternoon.

Toronto paramedics say they were called to the intersection of Queen Street East and Wheeler Avenue at 3:02 p.m. for a report of a male who was stabbed.

He was taken to a hospital trauma centre in serious condition.

Toronto police tweeted that the suspect fled the area on a bicycle.

About 30 minutes after the incident, police said they had taken one suspect into custody nearby.

It is not yet known what charges the suspect will face.