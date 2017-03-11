One male seriously hurt after stabbing in Weston
This undated photo shows a Toronto police cruiser.
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Saturday, March 11, 2017 5:13PM EST
A male was rushed to a hospital trauma centre in serious condition after a stabbing in the city’s Weston neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon.
Toronto paramedics say they were called to Weston Road, between Wright Avenue and Bellvue Crescent at 4:28 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.
They located an individual in serious but non-life-threatening condition and transported them to a hospital trauma centre.
Toronto police said the victim was male but said no other details were immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1200.