

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating after two males, ages 17 and 18, were injured during an altercation in The Beach overnight.

Investigators say the victims were approached by a group of people on the street in the area of Hubbard Boulevard and Hammersmith Avenue shortly before 2:30 a.m.

An altercation broke out and one of the victims was stabbed. The other victim was injured in the confrontation but was not stabbed, police confirm.

Both males were taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

No arrests have been made.

Police have described the suspect who they believe stabbed one of the victims as a black male who is approximately 16 to 20 years old and is about six-foot with a heavy build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.