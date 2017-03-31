

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in an industrial area of Vaughan on Friday night.

York Regional Police say they were called to a banquet hall at 100 Regina Road, near Highway 7 and Martin Grove Road sometime after 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

They arrived to find a man who had been shot.

Attendees at the banquet hall, which was hosting a charitable event for wheelchair hockey players, said gunshots were fired in the parking lot.

The victim is in critical condition.

Investigators say they have not located the suspect in the incident but also say there is no threat to public safety.