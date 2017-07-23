

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A male victim has been pronounced dead after shots were fired in Scarborough’s Malvern neighbourhood Sunday evening.

Multiple people reported hearing gunshots in the area of McLevin Avenue and Empringham Drive at around 6:45 p.m.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man, believed to be in his 20s, without vital signs. Emergency responders tried to revive the man, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No other injuries have been reported.

There is no information about possible suspects so far.

The deadly shooting comes on the heels of another fatal gunfire incident in Scarborough Sunday that saw two men shot dead at a BBQ around 1 a.m.. Police have not yet said whether there might be any connection between the two shootings.