

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A male victim has died of his injuries after a shooting in the Humber Summit area in North York.

Toronto police said the shooting happened near Finch Avenue and Milvan Drive at around 9:45 p.m.

Reports from the scene indicate the shooting took place at a plaza housing a marijuana dispensary and a barber shop.

Toronto Police initially said a male victim was believed to be seriously injured. Toronto Paramedic Services said a short time later that the man had been pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no immediate word on possible suspects.

No other injuries have bene reported.