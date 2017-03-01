

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man has died after being shot on the sidewalk outside an apartment building in Mississauga Wednesday night.

Multiple shots rang out in the area of Elm Drive and Mississauga Valley Boulevard shortly before 10 p.m., Peel Regional Police said.

A male victim was located and was declared dead at the scene, Peel Regional Paramedic Services confirmed. No other injuries have been reported in connection with the shooting.

There is currently a heavy police presence in the area as officers investigate.

Police have not provided any suspect information so far.

The fatal shooting happened within an hour of two other gunfire incidents in Peel Region, one in Mississauga and one in Brampton.

Peel police said shots were fired in the area of Fair Oaks Place and McMurchy Avenue in Brampton at around 10:20 p.m. No one was injured in that incident.

Then at around 11 p.m., police said they were responding to the area of Dundas Street and Littlejohn Lane in Mississauga after shots were fired into a residence. No one was injured in that incident either.

Police have not provided any indication so far that the shooting incidents are linked.