

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man has died and three others were injured following a three-vehicle crash in Maple early this morning.

York Regional Police say shortly before 7:30 a.m., an older model Honda CRV was heading northbound at a high rate of speed on Keele Street south of Rivermede Road when the driver lost control, crossed into southbound traffic and rolled over.

The CRV, which was carrying three occupants, collided with a southbound Honda Accord and an Infiniti.

Police say a male passenger of the CRV was located without vital signs and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other people were taken to hospital following the collision with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

"One driver was looked at here at the scene and ended up being treated at the scene and being OK," Const. Laura Nicolle told CP24.

Police say the man killed in the crash is from Toronto and is believed to be in his mid-20s.

It is not yet known what caused the collision but York Regional Police's Major Collision Investigation Unit has been called in.

"We are appealing to any witnesses who were in the area who haven’t spoken to investigators yet," Nicolle said.

"If anyone witnessed any type of behaviour from any of the vehicles before the crash we would be interested in that."

Keele Street is closed in both directions from Highway 7 to Bowes Road as police investigate.

"Our investigators have the area shut down," Nicolle said, adding that roads will likely be closed for several hours.