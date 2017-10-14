One man dead, another in serious condition after McDonald's parking lot stabbing
Emergency crews are shown at the scene of a double stabbing near Lakeshore Road and Cawthra Road in Mississauga.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, October 14, 2017 6:44AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, October 14, 2017 9:01AM EDT
One man is dead and another has serious injuries after a double stabbing in Mississauga early Saturday morning.
The incident happened in a McDonald's parking lot near Lakeshore and Cawthra roads at around 1 a.m.
Both victims were initially taken to hospital in serious condition after being located with stab wounds.
Police say the victims are both 18 years old.
No arrests have been made in connection with the stabbing at this point.