

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man is dead and another was seriously injured after a shooting in Regent Park early Saturday morning.

It happened near Gerrard Street East and River Street at around 1:30 a.m.

Toronto paramedics say one man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition but is expected to survive.

Police have not provided any information about possible suspects.

A man who told CP24 he was in the area at the time of the shooting called the incident "scary."

"I just came here to visit a friend and… the shooting happened. I heard multiple gunshots go off," he said.

The name of the victim has not yet been released as investigators are working to notify next-of-kin.