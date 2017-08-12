

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One man is in hospital with serious injuries and another has been taken into custody following a stabbing in Whitby early Saturday morning.

Police say that they were called to the Brock and Mary streets area at around 2:20 a.m. for reports of a confrontation on the street involving an armed man.

Once on scene, police say that they located a 33-year-old man with stab wounds. That man was then taken to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.

A male suspect, believed to be in his 30s, is currently in custody.

It is not immediately clear what charges, if any, he will face.

Police say their investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.