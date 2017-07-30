

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto paramedics say a man is in serious condition after he was stabbed near Allan Gardens Park in downtown Toronto on Sunday afternoon.

Police said they were called to Glenholme Place, south of Gerrard Street East at 3:45 p.m. Sunday for a report of a man who was stabbed.

Paramedics arrived to find a male suffering from a stab wound to the torso. He was taken to a hospital trauma centre in serious condition.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5100.