One man seriously injured in west end shooting
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017 9:27PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 8, 2017 10:00PM EST
A man has been rushed to hospital following a shooting in the city’s west end.
Officers located a victim in the area of Dundas and Bloor streets after shots rang out at around 9:10 p.m.
However police said the call originated from an address near Perth Avenue and Sterling Road, a short distance away.
One person was rushed to hospital via emergency run following the shooting, police said.
Toronto Paramedic Services said the victim – a man believed to be in his 20s – was shot in the torso and sustained serious injuries.