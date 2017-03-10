

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One of two nine-year-old brothers struck by a vehicle in North York last weekend has succumbed to his injuries in hospital, police say.

The twins were crossing Sheppard Avenue West at Magellan Drive last Saturday morning when they were hit by an eastbound minivan travelling in the curb lane on Sheppard.

One of the twins sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash and had been receiving treatment in hospital. Police confirmed Friday that the child passed away.

The other boy sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Const. Clint Stibbe previously said that the boys were “attempting to cross north towards the library” and were unaccompanied at the time of the accident.

The investigation into the circumstances of the accident is continuing.