

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One of the two teenaged girls who were struck by a vehicle while on their way to their high school graduation earlier this week has died in hospital, police confirm.

The two 18-year-old girls were attempting to cross the street on Bayview Avenue near McKee Avenue on Wednesday morning when they were hit by a southbound Volkswagen operated by a 42-year-old woman.

One of the girl’s was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries but was pronounced dead on Friday, police say. The other victim sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police previously said that the girls were on their way to a graduation ceremony at Royal Crown Academic School at the time of the crash.

The principal of that private school told CP24 that both girls were international students from China.

Police say the investigating into the crash is ongoing.