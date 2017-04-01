

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One of the vehicles involved in a deadly head-on crash near Caledonia on Wednesday may have been involved in a hit-and-run just minutes earlier.

Ontario Provincial Police say that officers with the Six Nations Police Service located debris and a licence plate at the scene of a hit-and-run in Ohsweken that matched one of the vehicles involved in the crash on Highway 6.

The hit-and-run occurred on Cayuga Road, which is a little more than four-kilometres away from the site of the deadly crash.

OPP say that a female driver reported that another vehicle rear-ended her vehicle, causing minor damage, before fleeing the scene southbound.

The head-on crash on Highway 6 claimed the lives of three people, including two children from Mississauga’s of the New Credit First Nation.

Police continue to investigate the Highway 6 crash.