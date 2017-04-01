One of vehicles involved in deadly Caledonia crash may have fled scene of earlier accident
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, April 1, 2017 1:30PM EDT
One of the vehicles involved in a deadly head-on crash near Caledonia on Wednesday may have been involved in a hit-and-run just minutes earlier.
Ontario Provincial Police say that officers with the Six Nations Police Service located debris and a licence plate at the scene of a hit-and-run in Ohsweken that matched one of the vehicles involved in the crash on Highway 6.
The hit-and-run occurred on Cayuga Road, which is a little more than four-kilometres away from the site of the deadly crash.
OPP say that a female driver reported that another vehicle rear-ended her vehicle, causing minor damage, before fleeing the scene southbound.
The head-on crash on Highway 6 claimed the lives of three people, including two children from Mississauga’s of the New Credit First Nation.
Police continue to investigate the Highway 6 crash.