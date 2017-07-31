

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the downtown core on Monday morning has died, Toronto paramedics confirm.

It happened near Dundas and Sherbourne streets at around 7 a.m.

Paramedics say the male victim, who is believed to be in his 50s, was pronounced dead shortly after he was hit. A second male pedestrian, believed to be in his 40s, was also struck and has been taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Police say the intersection is closed to traffic as the investigation continues.