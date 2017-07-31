One pedestrian killed, another seriously injured after collision downtown
A man struck by a vehicle near Sherbourne and Dundas streets has died, paramedics confirm.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, July 31, 2017 8:09AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 31, 2017 8:23AM EDT
A pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the downtown core on Monday morning has died, Toronto paramedics confirm.
It happened near Dundas and Sherbourne streets at around 7 a.m.
Paramedics say the male victim, who is believed to be in his 50s, was pronounced dead shortly after he was hit. A second male pedestrian, believed to be in his 40s, was also struck and has been taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.
Police say the intersection is closed to traffic as the investigation continues.