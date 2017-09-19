

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





One person has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a transport truck rollover on Hwy. 407 in Brampton.

It happened near Hurontario Street at around 11:20 a.m.

Images from the scene showed the overturned transport vehicle lying on its side in a field.

Brampton firefighters had to use the jaws of life to free one person from the wreckage, Peel Paramedic Services said.

Hwy. 407 was briefly shut down so that the air ambulance could land.

It’s not yet clear what caused the rollover.