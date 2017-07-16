

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





One person has been airlifted to hospital after a serious collision on Highway 401 in Gananoque.

The collision happened in the westbound lanes of the highway at around 4:30 p.m.

Ornge air ambulance said one person was transported to a hospital in Kingston with critical injuries. As many as three people are believed to have been injured in the collision, Ornge said.

It’s not yet clear what caused the crash.

All westbound lanes of the highway were closed at Joyceville Road, east of Kingston for about two hours. The highway reopened at around 6:30 p.m.