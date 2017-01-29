One person critically injured after Brampton collision
A Peel police cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. (CP24/Tom Podolec)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Sunday, January 29, 2017 8:28PM EST
Two people have been taken to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, after a collision in Brampton.
It happened at Steeles Avenue East and Goreway Drive shortly before 7 p.m.
Peel Regional Police said one person was critically injured in the crash.
One person from each vehicle was taken to hospital following the collision, police said.
Traffic has been blocked off in the area as police investigate.