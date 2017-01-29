

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Two people have been taken to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, after a collision in Brampton.

It happened at Steeles Avenue East and Goreway Drive shortly before 7 p.m.

Peel Regional Police said one person was critically injured in the crash.

One person from each vehicle was taken to hospital following the collision, police said.

Traffic has been blocked off in the area as police investigate.