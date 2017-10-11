One person critically injured after crash on Hwy. 401 near Puslinch
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, October 11, 2017 8:20AM EDT
The westbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed near Puslinch following a serious collision this morning.
It happened near Highway 6 at around 7:30 a.m.
Police say one person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following the crash.
The westbound lanes of the highway are expected to be closed through the morning rush hour.