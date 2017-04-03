

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





One person has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being pulled from a house fire in Etobicoke.

The fire broke out at a home near Hatfield Crescent and Allenby Avenue, in the Islington Avenue and Highway 401 area on Monday evening.

Reports from the scene indicate that flames were visible at the home.

Toronto Paramedic Services said one person sustained life-threatening injuries after being pulled from the house.

It’s not yet clear whether anyone else was injured in the fire.

Fire crews, paramedics and police are on-scene.

Hatfield Crescent is closed between Allenby Avenue and Chalfont Road because of the fire.