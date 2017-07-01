One person dead after drowning in Sibbald Point Provincial Park
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, July 1, 2017 1:55PM EDT
One person drowned in a provincial park near the northern border of York Region on Saturday morning.
It happened inside Sibbald Point Provincial Park near the Town of Georgina
Ontario Provincial Police confirmed that the victim was pronounced dead but did not provide any further details.
An investigation is ongoing.