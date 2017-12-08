

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One person has been pronounced dead after a fiery collision in Oshawa, police say.

According to Const. George Tudos, a dump truck T-boned a vehicle near Simcoe Street and Winchester Road at around 7 a.m., pushing it up against a hydro pole.

Both the dump truck and the vehicle then caught fire, Tudos said.

The driver of the vehicle was subsequently pronounced dead while the driver of the dump truck managed to get out without sustaining any injuries.

Tudos said that there is no indication that the collision was the result of impaired driving.

“Our traffic services branch will do a full reconstruction and obviously speak to any witnesses that were in the area,” he told CP24. “It is a populated area as far as traffic goes, so we are hoping someone can shed a little bit of a light as to the actions of these vehicles prior to them colliding.”

More than 2,400 customers were initially without power following the crash; however service has since been restored to all but 579 of those customers.

Tudos, however, said that it could be several hours until power is fully restored.

“We are working with Hydro One but we are trying to do a full reconstruction first before we can get even close to the lines that are affected so this will take a few hours,” he said.

Simcoe Street is closed between Britannia Avenue and Highway 407 and Winchester Road is closed between Thornton Road and Bridle Road. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.