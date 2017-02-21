

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





One person has died after a fire at a city-owned apartment building in Hamilton.

Around 25 firefighters responded to a multiple-alarm fire at an apartment building at Main and Hess streets Tuesday night, the Hamilton Fire Department said.

The fire broke out in a unit on the ninth floor of the 18-storey building shortly after 8 p.m., Hamilton Fire said.

“When they (firefighters) opened up the apartment they did find some heavy smoke. They went in to search and rescue and came across one individual who was brought down to the lobby,” Hamilton Fire Public Information Officer Claudio Mostacci told CP24 at the scene.

That person was declared dead at the scene by paramedics, Mostacci said.

The fire, which was contained to the unit, was knocked down quickly by firefighters and no other injuries have been reported.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in and is expected to attend the scene.

“The cause and origin of the fire will be determined by the fire marshall’s office in their investigation,” Mostacci said.

There is no word so far on the age or gender of the person who died.

Many senior citizens and students live in the building according to residents who spoke to CP24 at the scene. A city bus has been brought in to provide shelter for residents until they are allowed to return to their units.