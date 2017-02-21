

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





One person has died after a fire at an apartment building in Hamilton.

The Hamilton Fire Department said firefighters were responding to a multiple-alarm fire at an apartment building at Main and Hess streets Tuesday night.

The fire broke out in a unit on the ninth floor of the 18-storey building shortly after 9 p.m., Hamilton Fire said.

Firefighters entered the unit and found one person, who was declared dead at the scene by paramedics, Hamilton Fire said.

The fire was knocked down quickly by firefighters and no other injuries have been reported.

There is no word so far on the age or gender of the person who died.

Many senior citizens and students live in the building according to residents who spoke to CP24 at the scene.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in and is expected to attend the scene.