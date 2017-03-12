

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One person is dead and two others have been taken to hospital in serious condition after a two-vehicle collision in Brampton on Sunday morning.

It happened on Goreway Drive near Countryside Drive at around 7:50 a.m.

One of the vehicles burst into flames following the accident and was fully engulfed by the time emergency crews arrived on scene.

Police say the deceased party was the driver of that vehicle.

The other two injured parties, a 19-year-old man and a 33-year-old man, were in the other vehicle.

Police say they have not yet determined what caused the collision and will be looking at all the usual factors, including speed, driver error and the time of the day.

“We do have (the) Major Collision (Bureau) on scene and they are going to be working throughout day to gather up information, speak to any witnesses involved and kind of get all that information together,” Const. Bally Saini told CP24 at the scene.

Saini said that police are still working to identify the deceased party and notify their next-of-kin.

The roads in the area are expected to remain closed for at least a few hours.

“We are appealing to witnesses if they did see anything or hear anything prior to or during (the accident),” Saini told CP24.