

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man is dead and two other people are in hospital with stab wounds after a fight outside a Mississauga shopping centre.

Emergency crews were called to Meadowvale Town Centre, at Winston Churchill Boulevard and Battleford Road, at around 7:30 p.m.

Peel Regional Paramedic Services said a man in his 20s was rushed to hospital via emergency run in life-threatening condition. However he died of his injuries a short time later, police said.

Two other victims were stabbed and were transported to hospital in stable condition.

“Early reports are that there was a group fighting and a result of the fight, three people were stabbed,” Const. Harinder Sohi told CP24 at the scene.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation and police are asking any witnesses to come forward.

“We’re still speaking to witnesses at the scene and obviously we’re going to be canvassing for video,” Sohi said.

Peel police have said there could be between four and five suspects. It’s not clear what started the fight.