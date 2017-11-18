

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two people were hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a median and ended up narrowly missing the entrance to Dupont Station.

The accident happened at around 2 a.m. on Spadina Road just north of Dupont Street.

A witness tells CP24 that they observed the vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed immediately prior to the collision. The vehicle then passed under an overpass and collided with a median before coming to a stop at the entrance to Dupont Station, according to the witness.

Police say that one person was ejected in the crash.

Two people were hospitalized, though police say that one of the victims made their own way to hospital.

The victim that was transported to hospital by paramedics is listed in serious but non-life threatening condition.