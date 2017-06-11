One person fatally shot in North York
Homicide detectives are investigating after a fatal shooting in a North York neighbourhood early Sunday morning.
It happened on Blue Haven Crescent near Finch and Islington avenues at around 2:30 a.m.
Reports from the scene suggest that the victim was shot in or near a vehicle.
Police say that six to seven shots were reportedly fired.
No arrests have been made at this time.