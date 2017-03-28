

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for suspects after a stabbing in Hamilton early Tuesday morning.

It happened near King Street East and Emerald Street at around 12:40 a.m.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, they found a male victim suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to hospital where he currently remains in stable condition.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects at this time and the incident is under investigation.

Hamilton police also have not released the age of the victim.