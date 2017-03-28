

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





One person has been hurt after a single vehicle rollover in the southbound lanes of Highway 400 west of Newmarket on Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson from Ornge Air Ambulance says they were called to a rollover on Highway 400 southbound near Highway 9 at about 4:35 p.m.

At least one person was loaded into the helicopter and taken to a hospital trauma centre.

The OPP said at least two lanes on the southbound Highway 400 were closed for cleanup and an investigation.