

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One person is believed to be in critical condition after an apparent drowning took place in a provincial park near the northern border of York Region on Saturday morning, OPP says.

It happened inside Sibbald Point Provincial Park near the Town of Georgina

Saturday morning Ontario Provincial Police said three people were believed to be part of a drowning then later pronounced one person dead. However, around 6 p.m. OPP confirmed to CP24 that the person believed to be dead is currently in critical condition

A second male was pulled from the water and is now in stable condition.

An investigation is ongoing.