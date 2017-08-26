

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One person has been taken into custody after an attempted child abduction in Milton.

Halton Regional Police say that a male suspect was in McDougall Park at around 8:15 p.m. when he grabbed a young child by his arm and attempted to take him to a black coloured, older-model Honda that was parked nearby.

Police say that the suspect did not get the child into the vehicle, however, and ultimately released him.

The suspect then fled to the vehicle himself, which quickly left the area and headed towards Savoline Boulevard.

The vehicle was subsequently found parked outside a Milton residence and one person was taken into custody.

Police say that it is possible that there were additional passengers in the vehicle.

An investigation is ongoing.