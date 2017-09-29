

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police say one person is in custody after an investigation into a threat at a Leslieville school.

The male was taken into custody Thursday night on domestic charges and is considered a person of interest in connection with a threat made against Duke of Connaught Junior and Senior Public School, Toronto police said Friday.

Police also said that a hold and secure will be in place for a second day at the school and officers will be on scene.

The developments come after the school was placed in a hold and secure for most of Thursday due to a threat.

Students at the school near Queen Street East and Woodfield Road were kept inside for recess and lunch and were only released to their parents. A planned Terry Fox Run was also postponed because of the situation.

Officers searched the school Thursday and found nothing suspicious.

Toronto police said Friday that they would be at the school all day to monitor the premises. They originally said there would not be a hold and secure Friday, but later confirmed that it will remain in place for a second day.

Police said the general threat toward the school was received in a letter, but they did not specify what it said.