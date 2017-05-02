

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One person is in custody this morning after a pedestrian was struck and critically injured by a vehicle in the driveway of a home in Brampton, Peel Regional Police confirm.

The incident occurred on Pluto Drive near Simmons Boulevard, in the area of Bovaird Drive and Kennedy Road, at around 6 a.m.

Speaking to CP24 at the scene, Peel Regional Police Const. Bancroft Wright said the victim, who suffered life-threatening head injuries, is a 36-year-old Brampton resident.

Police say a male driver is in custody in connection with the incident and according to investigators, the victim and the driver knew one another.

"The initial information we have is that there is some family connection," Wright said.

"As far as what led up to it... we don’t know that. That’s why the investigators are here."

Police have not said what charges, if any, the driver will face.

Members of Peel Regional Police's major collision bureau have taken over the investigation.

"There are witnesses," Wright said.

"We have members from our criminal investigations bureau here. They have conducted a canvass of the area."

Roads are expected to be closed for a few hours and motorists have been advised to avoid the area due to the ongoing investigation.