

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One person is in hospital this morning following a fire at a retirement residence in North York.

It happened at around 12:40 a.m. at a retirement residence on Arleta Ave., located near Sheppard Avenue and Jane Street.

Police told CP24 Wednesday morning that one male resident suffered burns on his leg and was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Multiple others were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The fire has been extinguished and with the exception of tenants of the third floor, where water damage has occurred, all residents have been allowed back into their units.

Police say while the cause of the fire has not yet been determined, it is not considered to be suspicious.