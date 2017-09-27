

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





One person has been transported to hospital in serious condition following a vehicle rollover on Highway 410 in Caledon.

Peel Regional Police said the collision happened in the northbound lanes of the highway in the area of Valleywood Boulevard at around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

The vehicle narrowly missed a pond, located only a few feet away.

Officers said the victim’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Nobody else was reportedly injured in the crash.

The off-ramp at Hurontario Street was partially closed following the crash to accommodate the police investigation.