

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





One person has been taken to hospital after shots rang out in a Mississauga neighbourhood late Sunday night.

Peel Regional Police were called to the area of Glen Erin Drive and Britannia Road at around 10:30 p.m.

Insp. Dan Richardson said in a tweet that a victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries in connection with the shooting. He said the shooting appears to be targeted.

There is no information about possible suspects so far.

Police are asking anyone with information to get in touch with investigators.