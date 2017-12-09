

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One person is dead and two others have minor injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Georgetown overnight.

Police say that a Toyota sports coupe was travelling eastbound on Maple Avenue at around 1 a.m. when it veered off the roadway near Main Street South and struck multiple light standards before crashing into a tree.

The driver of the vehicle and the front seat passenger seat both sustained minor injuries in the crash but the rear seat passenger, believed to be an 18-year-old male, sustained very serious injuries and was pronounced dead while enroute to the hospital.

Police say that alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the collision.

A full reconstruction of the accident has been ordered.