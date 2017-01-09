

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police say two people seriously injured in a crash on the Gardiner Expressway last week were members of a church group who were on their way home from New Year’s Eve celebrations in New York.

The crash, which occurred in the eastbound lanes of the highway in the early morning hours of Jan. 3, left one person in life-threatening condition and another with serious injuries.

Speaking to CP24 Monday, Const. Clint Stibbe said four members of a church group were travelling along the highway in an Acura when it was rear-ended by a Mercedes-Benz SUV.

“After that Acura was hit, it was essentially left like a sitting duck on the Gardiner Expressway and it was subsequently struck by (an airport limo),” Stibbe said.

Six people were taken to hospital following the crash, including a 24-year-old man, who was passenger of the Acura. He was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries but his condition has since improved, Stibbe said.

The condition of the 25-year-old driver of the Acura was first reported as non-life-threatening but police say his injuries are now believed to be critical.

The driver of the Mercedes SUV did not remain at the scene, police say, and investigators are asking any possible witnesses to come forward.

“We have received some tips from the public. We also have got some video footage from the area. We are seeking further help from anybody who may be at a junkyard or a body shop or mechanic. Somebody who may be dealing with parts for this particular motor-vehicle,” he added.

The vehicle that police believe fled the scene has been described as a 2007-2009 Mercedes-Benz GL SUV that is silver in colour.

“If anybody may be working on one of those vehicles or perhaps a neighbour noticed that vehicle’s not at the usual parking place or not where it would normally be, we are asking that they contact police as soon as possible. The other thing we are looking for is dash cam video from any vehicles that may have been in the area at that time,” Stibbe said.

“Even the smallest clue could help us in this case.”