

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that one person was shot during the course of a home invasion robbery at an apartment building in Rexdale on Saturday morning.

Officers were initially dispatched to the building on Jansusie Road near Kipling Avnue and Westhumber Boulevard at around 2:10 a.m. after neighbours called in after hearing the sounds of a fight coming from another unit.

Upon arrival, police say that officers located a victim with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim told police that a number of masked men armed with guns forced their way into the apartment. The victim was then shot by the suspects during the course of the home invasion, police say.

The victim was taken to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.

No suspect descriptions have been released at this point.