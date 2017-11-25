

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are investigating after a victim sustained a laceration to their face during an apparent street–level robbery in Chinatown early Saturday morning.

It happened on Spadina Avenue north of Queen Street at around 3:25 a.m.

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the attack.

Police say that they are looking for one male suspect in connection with the incident. That suspect was in the company of approximately 10 people immediately prior to the incident, according to police.

He is described as a black male in his 20s and was last seen wearing a black hoodie.

Police say that some property was taken from the victim.