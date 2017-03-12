

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One person was taken to hospital in serious condition after a taxi and another vehicle reportedly collided in an Annex intersection early Sunday morning.

The collision happened at Bathurst and Bloor streets at around 5:40 a.m.

Reports from the scene suggest that a taxi and another vehicle collided in the middle of the intersection.

Paramedics say that one person sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

The 307 Bathurst bus was diverting as a result of the collision, however it resumed regoular routing at around 7:20 a.m.

No further details are available at this point.